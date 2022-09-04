Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 13,695 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.84 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

