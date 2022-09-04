Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,100 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of RPT Realty worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RPT opened at $9.53 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $811.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.
RPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
