EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1,565.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00242906 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,640,751,116 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

