PolySwarm (NCT) Market Capitalization Tops $20.27 Million

PolySwarm (NCT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and approximately $326,649.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035420 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022255 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.