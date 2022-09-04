Rainicorn Reaches Market Cap of $9.40 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $207,482.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837167 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015382 BTC.
Rainicorn Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAINIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.