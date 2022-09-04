Steem Dollars Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $31.48 million and $311,232.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00013733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.00590468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00267078 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064015 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001780 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,593,347 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SBDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.