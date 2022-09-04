Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 777 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of WFG opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.58. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

