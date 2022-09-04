APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 359,866 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,866 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $72,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE MKC opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.87.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

