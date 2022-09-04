APG Asset Management N.V. Has $74.67 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,852 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $74,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.2 %

American Water Works stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average is $152.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

