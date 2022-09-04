F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in F5 were worth $73,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

F5 Stock Up 0.5 %

FFIV opened at $156.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.63. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

