10,000 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5,715.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

