Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of PEG opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

