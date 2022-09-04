APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $75,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

