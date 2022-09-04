Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $298,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,215 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAMR. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the first quarter worth $267,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BAMR opened at $47.67 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

