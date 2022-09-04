APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $77,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after buying an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $70.21 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

