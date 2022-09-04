Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

