Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $508,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.