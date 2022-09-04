Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $44,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander Profile

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

