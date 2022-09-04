APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 29,293 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,293 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $78,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth $41,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Sempra stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

