Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $79,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

