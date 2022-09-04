Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,318 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $72,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,835,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 816.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,892,000 after buying an additional 276,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,222,000 after buying an additional 240,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 78.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 326,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 143,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

