APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 77,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $79,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,911 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

