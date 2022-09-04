PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

PJT Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 152.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PJT Partners by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

