Avery Dennison Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $185.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average of $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

