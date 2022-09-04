Avery Dennison Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.
Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Avery Dennison Price Performance
AVY opened at $185.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average of $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.
Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
