New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

NFE stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 300,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after buying an additional 226,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

