Barings BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Barings BDC has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

