Barings BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.
Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.
Barings BDC Stock Performance
Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Barings BDC has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.