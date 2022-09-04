Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Autoliv to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $75.59 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 75,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Autoliv by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

