La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $26.10 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $684.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Further Reading

