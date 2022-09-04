Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2022

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2246 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This is an increase from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.