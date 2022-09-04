Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on September 14th

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 145.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 142.9%.

GOGL opened at $9.82 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,387,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1,282.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 822,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

