Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

EVF opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

