PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $9.17 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

