PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PFL opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.77.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
