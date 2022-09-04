PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2022

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFLGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PFL opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.77.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.