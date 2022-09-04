PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PFL opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.77.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.