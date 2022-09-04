PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NRGX opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $16.26.
Insider Transactions at PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 123,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
