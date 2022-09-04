PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

