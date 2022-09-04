CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,267 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $142.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $148.26.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.