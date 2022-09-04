Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 385,600.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 85,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,877,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after buying an additional 1,401,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of -0.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

