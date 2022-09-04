CI Investments Inc. Purchases 11,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,119,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,316,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,119,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,316,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,776.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 205,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,983 and have sold 474,382 shares valued at $10,938,477. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

