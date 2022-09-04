CI Investments Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.10.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

