CI Investments Inc. Buys 9,800 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

