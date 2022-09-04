Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,422 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 202.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,422 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $72.86 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

About Dolby Laboratories



Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

