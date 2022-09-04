Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

NYSE:CPB opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

