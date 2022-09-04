CI Investments Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 177,368 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

