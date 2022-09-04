Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 272,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,620,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

