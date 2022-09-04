CI Investments Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,242 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Zymeworks worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,301,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 52,992.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 317,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Zymeworks stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

