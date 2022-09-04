Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PriceSmart worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PriceSmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PSMT opened at $61.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $962,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,420,503.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $962,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,420,503.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,099,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,719 shares of company stock worth $5,616,063 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

