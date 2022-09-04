CI Investments Inc. Purchases 18,459 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Chuy’s worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $411.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

