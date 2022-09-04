Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $580.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $604.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

