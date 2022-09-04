Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Trinseo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Price Performance

TSE stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. Trinseo PLC has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $893.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Insider Transactions at Trinseo

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trinseo news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.52.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

