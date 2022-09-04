CI Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.29% of Crypto 1 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAOO. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,932,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,203,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,225,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,837,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

